South African property icon and businesswoman Pam Golding‚ 90‚ died yesterday.

Dr Andrew Golding‚ CE of the Pam Golding Properties Group, said in a statement Golding passed away peacefully at her house in Constantia, Cape Town.

Golding started Pam Golding Properties in 1976 and it mushroomed into a thriving business empire.

She described the humble beginnings of her property empire in an interview with the Independent UK in 2009.

“I just got this idea one day. We were a typical‚ young married couple with two small children. We had just bought our first house but had nothing much else – no furniture.

“People told me I was mad to start a business in the market as it was then. But I thought to myself‚ if I can survive in this market‚ business will fly when things improve.”