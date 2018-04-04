Deputy President David Mabuza says funeral arrangements for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are going well and government and the ANC will keep the public informed about the arrangements.

Speaking outside Mama Winnie’s home‚ Mabuza thanked the family for opening its doors to all leaders of society and allowing everyone time to mourn the mother of the nation.

“We came to pay our respect firstly to the family but also to ensure that there is continuous support in this trying time. We were told that the arrangements are going very well…We are also grateful that the family has opened its doors very wide for all for all leaders in our society…because here we are talking about the leader of our nation. She has touched too many people and all these people should be allowed to come to this space.

“We want to thank the family for opening their hands. We have seen all political parties coming here. We think that is the right thing. Let us all celebrate this life – a life well lived. We draw courage and inspiration and hope from this life that was well lived.

“We will be coming again and again‚ probably tomorrow we will be coming as the entire contingent of the national executive committee. A number of pronouncements will be made on the side of government and the ANC. We want to say to our people wherever they are‚ let them find time to remember this leader. They will be afforded that opportunity wherever they are. Those that are close are welcome to come and visit‚” Mabuza said.

He was accompanied by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

The ANC Youth League also visited the home to bring its message of support to the family.

“She was an icon of our nation. Beyond just politics she has been a mother to the nation. She has been somebody that all women in the country look up to and also men…The world has lost a leader. A heroine has fallen. In her own right she has been a great leader‚ not only because she was married to Nelson Mandela‚ but she has built a name called Winnie Madikizela‚” said Regie Nkabinde ANCYL treasurer-general.

Born Nomzamo Winifred‚ Madikizela-Mandela‚ a stalwart in the fight against apartheid‚ died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

She died after a long illness‚ due to which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Her funeral will be held on April 14 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

