Pam Golding was hailed as a role model and inspiration for women as tributes poured in for the late property mogul on Wednesday.

Golding passed away at her home in Constantia‚ Cape Town‚ on Tuesday at the age of 90.

“It’s certainly no easy feat bottling the unique warmth‚ captivating personality and wit of one remarkable woman‚ whose vast array of social connections was only matched by her unusual determination‚” was the message posted on the official Pam Golding Property Group Facebook page.

“But this almost mythical essence – this Pam magic – is our legacy. It has and always will be our heart.”

CEO of Greeff Christies International Real Estate Mike Greeff said: “Pam forged a path for herself and so many others during her life and her passing has left a hole in the industry.

I had the privilege of working with Pam for three years early in my career‚ and her passion for people and relentless energy was an inspiration to everyone and something unlike I had ever seen. May she rest in peace.”

He described her as a respected colleague who had left an indelible mark on the real estate industry.

On social media scores of people paid tribute to Golding.

BBC journalist Lerato Mbele tweeted: “From small acorns giant oaks grow‚ Pam Golding – An entrepreneur realtor who founded one of the largest estate agencies in SA in the 1970s a time when women still needed their husbands permission to take out a bank loan. Women Pioneers RIP #PamGolding.”

Private Property tweeted: “We’d like to pay tribute to South African property icon and businesswoman‚ Pam Golding. Not only was she an icon of the real estate industry in South Africa and globally‚ but also a role model and inspiration for women everywhere. @PamGoldingGroup.”

Real estate agency Chas Everitt tweeted: “Our deepest heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Golding family and all the Pam Golding agents and staff. Pam was an icon in the real estate industry and she will be missed.”

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille offered her condolences to the family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Cape Town resident Pam Golding. May she rest in peace. #PamGolding”

Dr Andrew Golding‚ CE of the Pam Golding Properties Group‚ said that her “natural warmth and sincere interest in everyone she encountered were trademark characteristics which endeared her to all”.