Nooitgedacht scheme ‘still on stream’

Funding back in place soon for key project, says Amatola Water

The completion of the Nooitgedacht water scheme – which is set to add a further 70 megalitres of water to the metro’s supply – will not be delayed, according to Amatola Water, even though work on the project ground to a halt more than a week ago.

The assurance follows the downing of tools by contractors on the site of Nooitgedacht’s third-phase expansion on Monday last week due to the non-payment of R10.2-million for their services.

Amatola Water is the implementing agent for the project, while the national Department of Water and Sanitation is responsible for the funding.

Amatola Water spokeswoman Connie Buso said the non-payment of the contractors was mainly due to depleted funding for the financial year that ended on March 31.

“The new budget allocation for the project is expected to be available [this month], when the new financial year for the funding department starts,” Buso said.

“Work on the project is expected to resume immediately upon confirmation of the new funding and the payment of the outstanding amount to the contractor.”

Buso did not respond to further questions on when the payment was expected to be made and why the budget had been depleted.