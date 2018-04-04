Homes become nightmare for disabled

Motherwell duplex residents forced to move out over access problems

It was a dream come true when Nomandla Kolanisi finally received her RDP duplex – but that was shattered when the doublestorey structure did not cater for her disability. The NU29 duplex, with a flight of stairs inside, like so many other RDP doublestorey houses in Motherwell does not cater for disabled people.

After waiting six years, Kolanisi has had to give up her dream because of her debilitating cerebral palsy.

Her plight has put the spotlight on disabled people being given duplexes at the housing scheme that failed to accommodate them.

Kolanisi, 44, now lives with her brother Lioni Kolanisi in NU12.

She lived in the duplex for almost two years before she was forced to rent her home out to another family member.

“If I had stayed at the duplex it would have killed me. I have weak arms and legs,” she said.

Kolanisi, who developed cerebral palsy as a child, even used her disability grant to instal steel handles on the stairwell to help her climb up to her bedroom. “I would always tumble down the stairs.”

It took Kolanisi about an hour to climb the 14 steps by herself.

“It is impossible to get assistance from a neighbour to climb the stairs because I would have to walk to them.”

She was given the duplex in April 2016 but moved out in January this year.

“When I first saw the house I was not happy but I was desperate for accommodation so I just accepted what I got,” she said.

Kolanisi would sleep on a couch downstairs during the week and make her way upstairs at the weekend.

“My nine-year-old daughter is still in primary school and needs me to help get her ready for school. I slept downstairs to help her in the morning.”

Kolanisi said she had complained to municipal housing official Yandisa Febhani.

“I asked Febhani, who allocates houses to people, why I got this house. But she told me to accept what I had been given,” she said.

Another NU29 resident, Zoleka Moyeni, said she was forced to move her mentally challenged daughter Nolubabalo Mabhongo, 31, to NU8, even though her daughter – whose condition affects limb control – was given a duplex. “I had to move my daughter to live with my very old mother. She constantly fell and hurt herself on the stairs,” Moyeni said.

Like Kolanisi, Moyeni claims to have visited Febhani’s office but was met with a hostile response.

“I took my daughter to Febhani’s office to show her that Nolubabalo is incapable of living there.

“Febhani told me to go and speak to my councillor about this issue,” Moyeni said.