Tributes continued to pour in for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela yesterday‚ as church leaders and politicians recalled how she was unafraid of controversy – taking on many causes during the anti-apartheid struggle and even challenging the two presidents who succeeded her former husband, Nelson Mandela.

Cricket South Africa and the Premier Soccer League joined the chorus of mourning.

Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died on Monday after a long illness. The PSL said a moment of silence would be observed at all matches until her funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed a memorial service on April 11 and an official funeral on April 14 “in honour of a patriot and citizen who served our nation and humanity at large with distinction during our liberation struggle”.

He said the funeral would include military ceremonial honours and he ordered that national flags be flown at half-mast during a period of official mourning until after her burial.

Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani said: “Mama Winnie Mandela devoted her life to the struggle‚ shaping the lives of numerous political heroines and crafting a political legacy that carries on today through many who admired her. She played a pivotal role in the fight for equality and her spirit of resilience will be sorely missed.

“During her time as a political stalwart‚ and in the values she instilled in her family‚ Mama Winnie created a legacy of greatness in African leadership that still resonates today.”

Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graca Machel‚ in a statement issued in her capacity as chairwoman of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Trust‚ along with fellow chairpersons Judge Yvonne Mokgoro and Phuthuma Nhleko from the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital‚ celebrated MadikizelaMandela “as one of the women who stood when no one else would”.

From the 1960s‚ “until the end‚ you remained an activist and like many of us‚ a prisoner of hope‚ who believed in the realisation of the dream that is the ‘rainbow nation’,” they said.

“In as far as you challenged us and forced us to confront our bitter realities, we are thankful.

“In as far as you provided counsel to political leaders‚ making them see beyond limited party interest, we have been strengthened.

“In as far as you stood with those who remain marginalised even as we seek the new nationhood, you are our conscience.”

EFF leader Julius Malema said MadikizelaMandela should have been president of the country.

“Winnie Mandela [was] a stone that was rejected by the builders,” Malema said outside her house in Orlando West‚ Soweto, yesterday.

“Winnie Mandela‚ the president we did not have – who was denied to be president on the basis that she is a female and African.”

Malema was accompanied by EFF leaders including Dali Mpofu‚ Godrich Gardee and Floyd Shivambu.

“We have lost a fearless fighter‚ a giant and a mother of the nation – a title which was bestowed on her by the people of South Africa,” he said.