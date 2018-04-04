Elderly woman tied up while robbers ransack home

An elderly Port Elizabeth woman was tied up in her Seaview home as four men ransacked her house on Tuesday night.

The 82-year-old woman was alone at home when four men broke into the house by smashing a window with a brick.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened at about 7.30pm, while the woman was watching TV.

“She went to investigate the loud noise and was confronted by the four men wearing balaclavas and gloves inside the lounge. She was threatened with a knife and her hands were bound together with a cord,” she said.

“The woman was then taken to the bedroom while the house was ransacked. The suspects ran off when the telephone rang.”

Naidu said money and jewellery worth about R100 000 was stolen.

The woman, while in shock, was not injured.

A case of house robbery is being investigated.