Baby dumped in drain ‘very sick’

The newborn baby girl who was found dumped in a stormwater drain in Lorraine is “very sick”.

The baby miraculously survived being dumped down a stormwater drain in Sedan Avenue and was found by a woman walking her dog on Tuesday.

She was naked and still had the umbilical cord attached and a coating of vernix – a white substance covering the skin of a baby at birth – on her body.

Dora Nginza Hospital social worker Pamela Rubushe said on Wednesday the baby was battling to breathe and doctors were conducting tests to determine what was wrong.

“She is very sick,” Rubushe said.

Eastern Cape Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the baby was receiving treatment for a respiratory infection due to exposure but was breathing easier by this afternoon.

“Doctors are doing their utmost to save the little one,” he said.

Anybody with information on the baby can call detective warrant officer Grant Measures on 072 732 4220. Callers have a choice to remain anonymous.

Police are investigating a case of concealment of birth and child abandonment.