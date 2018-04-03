Woman shot twice in hijack attempt

Victim critically injured in attack on staff cleaning up after weekend bash

A Port Elizabeth woman is in a critical condition after being shot twice in an attempted hijacking at the weekend. The 21-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and chest while her 36-year-old boyfriend – who fought off the four attackers – escaped unscathed.

The woman is in the intensive care unit at Mercantile Hospital.

Police have declined to name the couple in fear for their safety.

The incident happened close to a tavern in L L Sebe Crescent in Motherwell at about 7.30am on Sunday.

It followed a promotional event that was hosted at the tavern in the township on Saturday night.

Event management company Above and Beyond Productions chief executive David Leverington said one employee had gone to the venue on Sunday morning to collect the gazebos, banners and other items from the party.

The employee had been accompanied by his girlfriend, who also assists at some events.

“Two other staff had gone to the venue to start dismantling the infrastructure when the employee went to the back of the truck to open it,” Leverington said.

“He then walked towards the venue to help them pack up.

“As he was walking away from the truck, he heard a commotion.

“When he turned around, he saw a man smashing the passenger window of the truck with a brick.

“There were two other men at the driver’s side trying to get into the truck.

“He ran up to them, screaming, and a scuffle ensued. At the same time, the woman, who was in the passenger side, was hitting one of the men who was trying to get into the truck.

“During the scuffle with the employee, one of the men pulled out a gun and stood in front of the truck pointing it at them.