Woman shot twice in hijack attempt
Victim critically injured in attack on staff cleaning up after weekend bash
A Port Elizabeth woman is in a critical condition after being shot twice in an attempted hijacking at the weekend. The 21-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and chest while her 36-year-old boyfriend – who fought off the four attackers – escaped unscathed.
The woman is in the intensive care unit at Mercantile Hospital.
Police have declined to name the couple in fear for their safety.
The incident happened close to a tavern in L L Sebe Crescent in Motherwell at about 7.30am on Sunday.
It followed a promotional event that was hosted at the tavern in the township on Saturday night.
Event management company Above and Beyond Productions chief executive David Leverington said one employee had gone to the venue on Sunday morning to collect the gazebos, banners and other items from the party.
The employee had been accompanied by his girlfriend, who also assists at some events.
“Two other staff had gone to the venue to start dismantling the infrastructure when the employee went to the back of the truck to open it,” Leverington said.
“He then walked towards the venue to help them pack up.
“As he was walking away from the truck, he heard a commotion.
“When he turned around, he saw a man smashing the passenger window of the truck with a brick.
“There were two other men at the driver’s side trying to get into the truck.
“He ran up to them, screaming, and a scuffle ensued. At the same time, the woman, who was in the passenger side, was hitting one of the men who was trying to get into the truck.
“During the scuffle with the employee, one of the men pulled out a gun and stood in front of the truck pointing it at them.
“By that stage, [the employee] had managed to jump back into the truck and get it started.
“The man with the gun just started shooting at the truck while standing in front of it.
“She [the man’s girlfriend] was struck [by a bullet] and lay down on the seat while he managed to speed off.”
The shooter continued firing at the vehicle and a bullet hit the side window.
The panic-stricken employee drove the woman straight to hospital.
Leverington described the incident as chaotic.
“They are both traumatised by the attack,” he said.
“The woman is conscious, but obviously on morphine and in a lot of pain.
“The bullet is lodged very close to her heart and doctors are consulting with her.”
After the attack, detectives found one of the bullets lodged in the back of the truck.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the truck had been parked about 30m from the venue – in the adjacent car park which doubled as a taxi rank on weekdays.
“The motive is believed to be hijacking or robbery,” he said.
“A preliminary case of attempted murder and attempted robbery has been opened for investigation.
“Another charge of attempted hijacking could be added.”
The case has been taken over by the Motherwell serious violent crime unit, who were following up leads, Beetge said.