Traditional healer conned me, claims aspirant sangoma

A trainee sangoma – claiming to be haunted by evil spirits – has turned to the Port Elizabeth Small Claims Court in a desperate bid to recoup R25 000 she says she paid to a traditional healer who allegedly tried to lure her into witchcraft instead.

Gcobisa Rasmeni, 36, alleges Fedelis Mbuyazwe, known as Dlamini, led her to a river in Cradock to be initiated (ukuthwasa) to become a fully fledged sangoma.

She claims she was handed a black cat and told to sacrifice it as part of the rituals she was required to perform.

This caused her to back out at the last minute.

“He said: ‘You deserve this because you talk too much’. When I opened the blanket, there was a black cat. I was shocked. I almost died. I was not expecting a cat,” Rasmeni said.

When she asked Dlamini what she should do with the cat, he allegedly told her it would give her courage.

“He said if I wanted to successfully fight my enemies, I had to accept the cat and sacrifice it,” she said.

“I approached him in the first place because I was sick and needed healing.

“I would not have approached him if I had known he wanted to initiate me into witchcraft.”

Dlamini said his work was above board and accused Rasmeni of tarnishing his name.

“It’s not true that I bewitched her or her family. In fact it’s her neighbour who bewitched her.

“I have witnesses to prove this. I am no fake.

“What she is doing will place the life of her husband in trouble,” he said.

After the fall-out, Rasmeni claimed, she had been threatened with the death of her two-year-old daughter, who is now sickly, and that her husband’s car would be involved in an accident.

She and her family have since gone into hiding and no longer reside at their Zono Street home, in Zwide, where they claim to hear strange noises and things walking on the rooftop. “I am very scared. I hear voices. [Dlamini] is following me every day,” she said.

“Funny things happen around me. Sometimes money vanishes out of my hand. “He does not want to stop. “Dlamini’s voice threatens to hurt persons who are trying to cure me.”

Dr Nokuzola Mndende, director of the Icamagu Institute, made a distinction between the ritual of ukuthwasa and ukuthwala.

Ukuthwasa, she said, was more of a response to a call by the ancestors.

It involves family – it is more spiritual in nature, unlike ukuthwala where an individual leaves his community to get medicine to enable him to get rich.