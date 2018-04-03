Ticket prices blamed after concert fails to make a splash

Tickets costing between R180 and R350 have been largely blamed for the dismal showing at a Wells Estate Splash Festival event which attracted only about 150 people, despite featuring top South African hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest.

Despite the rest of the festival hitting the mark in Summerstrand, organisers and municipal officials described Sunday’s Wells Estate event – which cost R500 000, including Nyovest’s R150 000 fee – as a “learning curve” due to the poor attendance.

Nyovest is known for pulling crowds. He drew 20 000 to his #FillUpTheDome concert about three years ago, topping that in December when he performed before a 68 000-strong crowd at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

This was the first year the Splash was held at two different venues and it is unclear whether it will happen again.

Emayuyu Home Brewed Entertainment managing director Zolani Willie cited several possible reasons, including safety concerns and competition.

“There were just too many hiccups surrounding the event, otherwise it was well marketed.

“It could be that people feared for their safety when we mentioned Wells Estate because the area is not very safe and our timing wasn’t the best as it was quite a busy weekend with a lot going on.”

Willie said the poor turnout was not because of inadequate marketing.

“It was definitely not a case of people not knowing about the event – it was well marketed and the weather was perfect.”

Soul Good project manager Darren Mungur said while the Wells Estate event was poorly supported, they would discuss a way forward.

“The turnout was dismal and not what we expected [but] in our debrief session we will try to ascertain what went wrong.

“If the event is to go forward, what should be changed?

“Even though the event was part of the Splash Festival, it did not form part of its budget as there was a large number of investments, hence the implementation of ticket sales.” Municipal sports, recreation, arts and culture executive director Noxolo Nqwazi said it was a lesson learnt.

“It was the first time that we’ve added a concert at Wells Estate,” she said. “Councillors have said several times that we must bring the Splash festival to Wells Estate and Brighton beaches.

“We decided to test it by bringing Cassper, who is an international artist in terms of the ratings.

“We knew that it would either do well or not do well because you’re dividing people’s attention between the Christian events and a music concert.”

Nqwazi said the city did not have to spend any extra money over and above the R2.5-million it had set aside for the entire Splash festival.

“We will need to evaluate whether it is worth continuing with this event and a report with recommendations will go to the portfolio committee,” she said, adding that ticket prices may have been an issue.