Pink Loerie lends a hand
Proceeds from annual pride festival will go to fire victims
Glitter, pride and extravaganza are what can be expected when the Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Festival returns to Knysna next month and does its bit to lend a hand after the devastating fires which rampaged through the town.
The organisers will donate the event’s proceeds to those affected.
The Pink Loerie festival, known for bringing Knysna to life with dancing, fun and music at various locations throughout the town and club venues, will also host the annual Mr Gay World competition.
Scores of people – from around the country and abroad – will descend on the town and help boost the economy.
The tradition of celebrating pride and creative expression which has thrived for 18 years will take place from May 24 to May 27, with the crowning of Mr Gay World 2018 to be held at the luxurious Villa Castollini in Knysna.
Festival organiser John O’Neil said bringing Mr Gay World to Knysna was symbolic in letting the world know that the town was once more open for business.
“We are very excited to be bringing the festival as well as Mr Gay World to South Africa and particularly to Knysna,” he said.
“This celebration of life is our way of giving back to those who have lost so much due to the unfortunate fires. It is our party for a purpose.”
O’Neil said they had a host of sponsors who had come together to make the event possible.
“Part of the hope is that this event will be a huge boost for the economy and bring more attention to the town for further support.
“With the rebuild last year people concentrated on the short-term solutions, and while we were there assisting with the short term as well, this time round we would like to focus on the long-term solutions.
“Our involvement is to ensure that people in both informal settlements and in the urban areas benefit from this festival.”
The grand finale of the Pink Loerie Mardi Gras, the parade and after-party, is held on the final weekend of the celebrations.
The festival attracts floats, performers and DJs from all over the world and local businesses also get into to the spirit, competing for the best Pink Loerie window display.
Mr Gay World 2018 will see young men from all over the world compete. Title holder Mr Gay World Southern Africa Juan Pinnick, 23, of Bloemfontein said: “I am very excited.
“A lot of countries are entering as far as I know and I am very excited to meet all of the delegates to share my message of love and shed light on the LGBTQI community.
“I would like to eradicate and normalise the word ‘gay’ and make it less taboo.”
Pinnick said he was working on his strategy for the competition.
O’Neil said attempts were being made to get hold of a copy of the controversial film, Inxeba (The Wound), so that it could be screened at the festival.