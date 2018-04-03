Pink Loerie lends a hand

Proceeds from annual pride festival will go to fire victims

Glitter, pride and extravaganza are what can be expected when the Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Festival returns to Knysna next month and does its bit to lend a hand after the devastating fires which rampaged through the town.

The organisers will donate the event’s proceeds to those affected.

The Pink Loerie festival, known for bringing Knysna to life with dancing, fun and music at various locations throughout the town and club venues, will also host the annual Mr Gay World competition.

Scores of people – from around the country and abroad – will descend on the town and help boost the economy.

The tradition of celebrating pride and creative expression which has thrived for 18 years will take place from May 24 to May 27, with the crowning of Mr Gay World 2018 to be held at the luxurious Villa Castollini in Knysna.

Festival organiser John O’Neil said bringing Mr Gay World to Knysna was symbolic in letting the world know that the town was once more open for business.

“We are very excited to be bringing the festival as well as Mr Gay World to South Africa and particularly to Knysna,” he said.

“This celebration of life is our way of giving back to those who have lost so much due to the unfortunate fires. It is our party for a purpose.”

O’Neil said they had a host of sponsors who had come together to make the event possible.