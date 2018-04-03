New born baby found in drain

A new born baby was found in a storm water drain in Sedan Avenue, Lorraine, at about 7:30am on Tuesday.

According to police, the baby was found after a woman walking her dog heard cries coming from the drain next to the road.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the woman stopped a passing motorist who then helped her lift the drain cover.

“On lifting the cover, they found a baby girl. The baby was naked and screaming, with the umbilical cord attached,” she said.

Naidu said that an ambulance arrived on the scene and took the baby to hospital.

A case of concealment of birth and child abandonment is under investigation. – Gareth Wilson