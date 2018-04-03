Mom with no ID book struggles to obtain documents for daughter’s schooling
A mother of two has been struggling her entire life without an identity number or birth certificate. Lorraine informal settlement resident Rosemary Campher, 34, has made numerous attempts to apply for an identity document.
She said her biggest concern was for her children’s future as they subsequently do not have any form of identification either.
Her nine-year-old daughter, Verushka, who started school only last year, now faces a further hindrance to her education as Dias Farm School in Theescombe will be closing its doors by the end of the year.
“It is hard. I am raising two kids without an income as I am unemployed and if I had at least my birth certificate or my ID number I could get a grant for them,” she said.
Campher’s second child, Tyler, recently turned one.
“It is not easy living off handouts from other people. I was used to begging for a living for a long time just to buy my children food,” she said.
Campher said she had run away from home at the age of five, moved from one abusive home to the next, and ended up at various children’s homes in the Bay until she was old enough to look after herself.
Although Campher’s mother is still alive, she has lost all contact with her.
“I have been to Home Affairs countless times, but I am always told something different,” she said. “I just want my children to have birth certificates so that they can go to school and have a better life than I had.”
Campher fears her daughter could end up not having a school to attend.
The farm school, which caters for 110 pupils, is facing closure due to multi-grade classrooms – a motion welcomed by school principal Sindi Tyala – which would mean 20% of the pupils would be left out in the cold.
She said it was not fair on pupils to be given less of an education as three different grades were being taught in one classroom.
“It is strenuous on the teachers and does not serve the children. We were told earlier this year the school will be closing down, which is great news as these kids will be given a better chance at success,” Tyala said.
“It is unfortunately not the best thing to happen for those pupils who have no form of identification, as currently they are considered as ghost pupils.
“There is a real ignorance among parents and the school needs to sort out most things for them.”
Provincial education department spokesman Malibongwe Mtima confirmed that the school would be closing but was unable to give an exact date.
“This is not a new problem that the department faces – in fact, this is a problem that is very common, and the parents also need to play their part in all of this.
“We can only do so much to help these children get registered if they have no form of identification, but we can’t do it all.
“Justice is not being done for these kids because they are not receiving the education they deserve and that is a constitutional right that is being violated, so the department took a decision to close down the school and send the pupils to nearby schools,” he said.
Charity Projects PE founder Renèe Hoffman got involved last year to help Campher obtain an ID after she was told Verushka was not in school because she did not have a birth certificate.
“Obtaining an ID document has proven to be very difficult. It has taken 12 months and is still in progress,” Hoffman said.
“Campher would not have been able to do this without assistance and I have also committed to sponsor her youngest child’s needs, until she is able to get a grant.”
Home Affairs spokesman Thabo Mokgola said: “The matter has been referred to the provincial manager for Home Affairs in the Eastern Cape for a thorough investigation. We will provide the outcomes thereof upon finalisation.”
Hoffman said after visiting Home Affairs offices last week, she was able to make special arrangements to take the entire group of children and parents to sort out any issues.
“Once we have the necessary paperwork, they [Home Affairs] will fast-track the interviews [but] it will obviously take more time if the parents do not have ID numbers either.”