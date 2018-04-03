Mom with no ID book struggles to obtain documents for daughter’s schooling

A mother of two has been struggling her entire life without an identity number or birth certificate. Lorraine informal settlement resident Rosemary Campher, 34, has made numerous attempts to apply for an identity document.

She said her biggest concern was for her children’s future as they subsequently do not have any form of identification either.

Her nine-year-old daughter, Verushka, who started school only last year, now faces a further hindrance to her education as Dias Farm School in Theescombe will be closing its doors by the end of the year.

“It is hard. I am raising two kids without an income as I am unemployed and if I had at least my birth certificate or my ID number I could get a grant for them,” she said.

Campher’s second child, Tyler, recently turned one.

“It is not easy living off handouts from other people. I was used to begging for a living for a long time just to buy my children food,” she said.

Campher said she had run away from home at the age of five, moved from one abusive home to the next, and ended up at various children’s homes in the Bay until she was old enough to look after herself.

Although Campher’s mother is still alive, she has lost all contact with her.

“I have been to Home Affairs countless times, but I am always told something different,” she said. “I just want my children to have birth certificates so that they can go to school and have a better life than I had.”

Campher fears her daughter could end up not having a school to attend.

The farm school, which caters for 110 pupils, is facing closure due to multi-grade classrooms – a motion welcomed by school principal Sindi Tyala – which would mean 20% of the pupils would be left out in the cold.

She said it was not fair on pupils to be given less of an education as three different grades were being taught in one classroom.