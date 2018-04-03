Holomisa, Olver lock horns over Bobani

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s contract with Mohlaleng Media was thrust into the spotlight again this weekend, this time by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

He took to social media to lash out at How to Steal a City author Crispian Olver, saying he may have personal ties with the company that pocketed more than R20-million from the metro.

Mohlaleng Media, a Johannesburg company, was given a multimillion-rand communications tender in 2015.

A year and-a-half into the contract, the city had given the firm carte blanche to spend as it pleased after lifting the cap on what was initially a R10-million tender.

Halfway into its contract, the firm had already spent R20.8 million, prompting new Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip to freeze the contract and launch a forensic inquiry.

On Friday, after posting an article about Bay UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani, Olver commented on Holomisa’s post on Twitter, saying “Bobani is deeply compromised and discredits your organisation, General”.