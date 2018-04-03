Girl, 3, dies after touching lamp post
A three-year-old girl was electrocuted while playing in a yard across from her home in Virgo Road, Helenvale.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the tragedy occurred at 1.15pm on Friday while the child was playing outside with friends.
“There is a lamp post close to the house and witnesses say the child touched the pole,” he said.
Labans said the municipality’s electricity division was investigating.
“There is building [work] happening, but we will need the municipal report to determine what happened,” he said.
An inquest case is under investigation.