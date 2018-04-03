Doyen of the struggle dies in hospital at age 81

Crowds of mourners flocked to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in the heart of Soweto yesterday, as the news of her death triggered an outpouring of tributes to one of South Africa’s defining and most divisive figures.

Madikizela-Mandela, who was married to former president Nelson Mandela for 38 years, played a high-profile role in the struggle to end apartheid, but her place in history was stained by controversy and accusations of violence.

Leading the tributes, Nobel laureate archbishop Desmond Tutu described her as a defining symbol of the battle against oppression.

“She refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings and banishment,” Tutu said.

“Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me, and to generations of activists.”

A statement from her family said that she had died at the Netcare Milpark hospital in Johannesburg.

“She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year,” it said.

“She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of [yesterday] afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

The ANC’s head of policy, Jeff Radebe, described her as an icon of the revolutionary struggle.

Most of Madikizela-Mandela’s marriage to Nelson Mandela was spent apart, with Mandela imprisoned for 27 years, leaving her to raise their two daughters alone and to keep alive his political dream under the apartheid regime.

But her reputation came under damaging scrutiny in the twilight years of apartheid rule.

In 1986, she was widely linked to “necklacing”, when suspected traitors were burnt alive by a petrolsoaked car tyre being put over their head and set alight. In 1990, the world watched when Nelson Mandela finally walked out of prison -hand in hand with Winnie.

The following year, she was convicted of kidnapping and assault over the killing of Stompie Moeketsi, a 14-year-old boy.

In 1992, the Mandelas separated, and then divorced in 1996, after a legal wrangle that revealed she had had an affair with a young bodyguard.

During her old age, she re-emerged as a respected elder who was feted as a living reminder of the late Mandela -and of the long and much-storied struggle against apartheid.

Just last month, Madikizela-Mandela was shown in television footage joking with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who paid a courtesy call to her home.

Dressed in full ANC colours of yellow, black and green, she asked Ramaphosa, who is known for his morning runs, “Why don’t you get tired?”

He responded: “We can’t get tired when you have given us work to do.”

Yesterday, Ramaphosa described Madikizela-Mandela as a voice of defiance and resistance who was “an abiding symbol of the desire of our people to be free”.

“For many years, she bore the brunt of senseless brutality of the apartheid state with stoicism,” he said.

“Despite the hardship she faced, she never doubted that the struggle for freedom and democracy would triumph and succeed.”

Madikizela-Mandela often criticised the ANC, but she had expressed support for the new leadership of the party.

Last night, Ramaphosa returned to her Soweto house as mourners gathered outside, singing struggle-era songs in tribute and praise.

Speaking outside her home, Ramaphosa said Madikizela-Mandela’s “national official funeral” would take place on April 14. An official memorial would take place three days earlier‚ on April 11.

African Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat also paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela, saying the continent was “beyond in grief’’ at her passing.

She would forever be remembered as a global icon, a fearless campaigner who sacrificed much of her life for freedom in South Africa and for women everywhere, he said on Twitter.