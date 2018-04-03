Bruised body found near Young Park
The body of an unidentified woman was found along the N2 near Young Park at about 2am on Sunday.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the woman, whose body was bruised, was partly clothed.
“The woman’s jersey and bag were found nearby,” he said.
There was no form of identification among the woman’s things.
Six hours later, an unidentified body was found floating in a river near the quarry in Hawarthia Drive, Malabar.
“The man was partly clothed, gagged, and his hands were tied behind his back,” Labans said.