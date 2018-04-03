Black weekend on Eastern Cape roads leaves 14 dead, 18 injured

At least 14 people were killed and 18 injured in a black Easter weekend on Eastern Cape roads.

Just days before the long weekend, 21 people were killed and several injured in a series of road accidents – including two bus accidents – on the province’s roads.

By yesterday afternoon, the R61, N10 and N2 were seeing high volumes of traffic as holidaymakers began returning home.

Police and traffic authorities held several stop-and-search operations across the province in a bid to curb the rising death toll.

In one accident, at 8am yesterday, six people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned near Grahamstown.

Provincial transport department spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie said an Opel Zafira, pulling a trailer, overturned about 12km outside Grahamstown.

Three children and two men died on the scene while a sixth person died on the way to hospital, Rantjie said.

An hour later, a mother and child died in an accident on the N10 near Cookhouse.

Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana appealed to motorists to be extra cautious on the roads.

“So far, about 11 200 vehicles have been stopped and checked with 150 vehicles suspended from using public roads as they were unroadworthy,” she said.

Fifty-two warrants of arrest were issued and eight motorists arrested for drunken driving, while more than 40 stray animals had been impounded, Tikana said.