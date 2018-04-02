As news of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s death spreads on Monday afternoon‚ South Africans have inundated social media with an outpouring of tributes for the political stalwart.

The Mandela family confirmed that Ma Winnie died on Monday afternoon in a Johannesburg hospital surrounded by loved ones.

“She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚” read part of the statement.

The family is expected to release details of the memorial and funeral services once it has been confirmed.

Nobel peace laureate and archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu described Madikizela-Mandela as having for many years been the defining symbol of the struggle against apartheid.

“She refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband‚ the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces‚ detentions‚ bannings and banishment. Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me‚ and to generations of activists.

“Leah and I send our heartfelt condolences to her daughters‚ grandchildren and extended family. May she rest in peace and rise in glory‚” Tutu said in a statement.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape said they are “deeply saddened by the departure of this great stalwart of our liberation struggle”.

“Her life is a life worth celebrating. She dedicated her life in fighting for a just and liberated South Africa. Mamu Nomzamo suffered all forms apartheid brutality but that never discouraged her in the fight for human rights. She was a source of inspiration , a revolutionary par excellency. She has bequeathed to us a really meaning of selfless leader , prepared to sacriffice for others at all material times.”

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) joined the chorus of praise for Madikizela-Mandela on Monday‚ saying that the late struggle activist proved to the world that women could lead in all spaces they found themselves.

“Mama Winnie has proven beyond our continent that women can lead not only their families but in the entire society in various frays‚ especially in politics which usually is dominated by powerful‚ rich males. Mama Winnie was the bedrock of her family when her husband was imprisoned with many of our comrades into Robben Island. She remained in that distant marriage and became the pillar of her family for 27 years‚” said the PAC’s spokesperson‚ Kenneth Mokgatlhe.

Meanwhile‚ the nation has united to pay tribute to Ma Winnie‚ applauding her strength and fierce nature.

The end of an era. There can never be another like her. A warrior, a fighter, a mother, a force, a rock, a movement! #WinnieMandela — Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) April 2, 2018

Now that she has left us , watch them all give her the credit she deserved when she was alive! 😢 #WinnieMandela — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) April 2, 2018

RIP MAMA 🙏🏼 — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 2, 2018

You were strong when we couldn’t be. You were a rage that sometimes burned too brightly and you showed us how to be brave and be our fearsome best. Lion. Warrior. Mother. Mkhonto. #WinnieMandela — Sisonke Msimang (@Sisonkemsimang) April 2, 2018

She sacrificed her family, raising her children, her health, her marriage, her career, her education, her community … only to be shunned. We will NEVER forget you Mama.

Our true liberator. Before you send your vitriol, let he who is without sin tweet first. #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/vI28FICyOu — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) April 2, 2018

May her soul Rest In Peace #WinnieMandela, She has played her part. pic.twitter.com/X532XmSyke — Naledi Brown🇿🇦 (@NalediBrownSA) April 2, 2018

RIP #WinnieMandela i have never known a woman so fierce and strong in standing up against injustice. You fought an incredible fight 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/8SfRdvnsgZ — Audrey Chimwanda (@AudreyChimwanda) April 2, 2018

#WinnieMandela Our struggle Icon will be missed for the effort she has put in Liberating #SouthAfrica RIPMamaWinnie 1936 – 2018 pic.twitter.com/QT3awwpRDU — Naledi Brown🇿🇦 (@NalediBrownSA) April 2, 2018

Omg Mama Winnie Mandela has passed!😭😱 I’m so shocked! How? When? #WinnieMandela — Tabouji🇿🇦 (@Snothando_Mthi) April 2, 2018

May your soul rest in eternal peace. My heart bleeds for you 😭😭😭#WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/d67MVeuakr — Madikizela’s Legacy ✊🏾 (@Pallingo) April 2, 2018