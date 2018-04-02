PE war veteran still flying high at age of 96

Feeling like a kid again, Frank Hardy – believed to be the oldest surviving Royal Air Force veteran in the Bay – was all smiles on his 96th birthday when his family arranged for him to take to the skies last week.

Having served as a Royal Signals officer during World War 2, Hardy – who still has a pep in his step – has led a varied and interesting life which also saw him become an honorary member of the Royal Air Force Association for his 78 years of service.

On Wednesday last week, his family organised that Bay pilot Stu Davidson take Hardy for a flip down memory lane in a Harvard painted in naval colours.

“I felt like such a kid on my birthday – I was really happy that my son had thought to organise this for me,” he said.

“It was the most outstanding experience. I really enjoyed everything about it, it was really fun. “Getting to this age is such a blessing, even though on the day it was quite a mission to get me into the aircraft.

“It was an amazing feeling taking off and landing in Stu Davidson’s plane, truly a lifetime memory and experience,” he said.

Hardy’s youngest son, David, 59, of Newton Park, arranged the adventure for his dad.

“I am very proud of my father for the role he played and the service he provided, which was much needed during the war,” he said. “I usually take him to his meeting with the Air Force guys and it has been great to interact with everyone and see my dad still involved.

“I hope he has many more years and takes part in the meetings for a long as he can.

“We decided to treat my dad to this flight while he is still able to do such things – we had a great time out at Stu Davidsons’ home in Seaview,” David said.

Travelling between the UK and what was then Rhodesia – now Zimbabwe – after enlisting, Hardy fell in love with Africa and found the love of his life in Rhodesia as well.

“On my 18th birthday I enlisted to join the army and when they called me up, I put the uniform on for the first time in 1940.

“I was part of the hand signals [operatives] and we did our training in the Blackpool Tower with 300 of us learning the Morse code.

“It was a great honour serving in the British Army. I still today cannot understand how so many people around me lost their lives while serving but I managed to sur vive,” he said.

Hardy and his wife Winifred, who died two years ago, had four children.