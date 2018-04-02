Hankey farm attack suspect expected in court

A 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court tomorrow following an attack on a farm outside the town last week.

The suspect was arrested a few kilometres from the Lesotho border on Wednesday (28/03/18) and some of the property taken from the scene was also recovered. He will appear on four charges of attempted murder, rape ,illegal possession of a firearm, robbery with aggravated circumstances, theft and indecent assault.

A Port Elizabeth businesswoman and her three children were attacked inside their Hankey farm house on Friday 23 March.

It is alleged that the suspect gained entry into the house after firing several shots through a glass door wounding the 44-year-old female in the process. The suspect took her in her vehicle to an ATM in town (Hankey) to withdraw cash.

Whilst the suspect was busy withdrawing cash, the victim managed to drive off with her car to another farm in the area and police were alerted.

Last week a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the attacked but later released due to insufficient evidence.