Woman held for fake sick certificates

A Port Elizabeth woman was arrested for allegedly issuing fake sick certificates on photocopied notepads from Livingstone Hospital that were being flogged for up to R150 a piece.

Magdalena Chesney, 44, was arrested on Wednesday and released on warning by the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on the same day.

Police executed a search warrant at her Reginald Street, Helenvale, home following a month-long investigation.

“A Port Elizabeth company spotted the discrepancies when two employees submitted three sick notes in December and January,” police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said yesterday.

“Suspicions were raised when the company spotted that two of the three sick notes had been issued by the same doctor but the signature and practice number differed.

“The company called the hospital to determine the legitimacy of the sick notes that were issued on an official Livingstone Hospital sick note pad. This led the company to query the third sick note, which also turned out to be false,” Naidu said.

“The sick notes claim that the patients had medical issues and were booked off from work for several days.

“The hospital became suspicious when there appeared to be no records of consultations with any of the patients.

“An internal investigation determined that the notes were false and the doctor’s signature had been forged.”

Naidu said the Department of Health had alerted the police, who began their criminal probe in February.

“Several leads were followed up which led to information of a house in Reginald Street that was stockpiling notepads and issuing sick notes for between R80 and R150 each.

“The house was raided on Wednesday morning,” she said.

“Forty photocopied blank sick notes were found inside the house.

“The woman was arrested on two counts of fraud with more charges to possibly follow.”

The police have appealed to anyone – especially employers – who may have come into contact with similar sick notes to contact Detective Constable Ursula Smit on 083-733-5800.

“We suspect that there are several other companies which have been duped and are appealing to them to come forward for us to investigate,” Naidu said. Chesney is due to appear in the same court on April 10.