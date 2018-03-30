Cool and cloudy weekend ahead

It’s set to be a somewhat cool and cloudy to partly cloudy start to the Easter weekend across most of the Eastern Cape, with temperatures forecast to peak below the 22°C mark across the region.

While rainfall in Nelson Mandela Bay averaged around 80% on Thursday, little to no rain is expected in the Bay on Friday, with better falls forecast along the Garden Route and into the western half of the Langkloof, where around 15 to 22mm of rainfall is forecast.

The South African Weather Service predicts just under 5mm in the Bay and surrounds . The rest of the weekend will be generally fine, with temperatures around Port Elizabeth forecast between 17°C and 22°C.

It will remain cloudy until Monday, with maximum temperatures of around 21°C expected.

Similar weather patterns are forecast for Uitenhage, where temperatures will range between 19°C and 22°C this long weekend.