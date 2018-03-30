Bags of Easter fun in Port Elizabeth

A family-focused, fun-filled Easter weekend with a line-up of water sports extravaganzas, entertainment and activities is what can be expected in Nelson Mandela Bay over the four-day holiday break.

Chief among these will be the annual Splash Festival featuring headlining acts like popular musicians Cassper Nyovest, Nokwazi and Dan Patlansky.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Surf event, beach volleyball, five-a-side rugby, jet ski races, deep sea angling and musical performances from local bands Genesix and Chapter 3 are just some of the countless attractions in store for visitors to the city and residents alike.

The mainstay Splash fest takes place from Friday until Monday with more than 40 of Nelson Mandela Bay’s finest performers.

Nyovest will be entertaining scores of music fans at Wells Estate on Sunday from 12 noon.

Easter at the Boardwalk also kicks off with exciting, jam-packed activities for the kids when The Magic Company will be treating children to free rides between 10am and 11am on Friday and Saturday. Another hour of free rides will be offered the next day, also between 10h00 and 11h00.

An Easter Egg Hunt will take place on the Boardwalk Hotel lawn from 12noon on Sunday, with loads of prizes to be won.

Executive Mayor Athol Trollip said in a press release that the municipality expected a record high crowd attendance this year at the Splash Festival. He also issued an appeal for parents to be vigilant and a warning about alcohol consumption.

“We have great events lined up and foresee lots of fun.

“However, I would like to appeal to parents not to dump their children and wander off elsewhere to have fun themselves.

“We cannot have children as young as 10 years old passed out due to intoxication. During our Summer Season programme, alcohol [use] amongst the youth was a serious problem.

“We will not allow the abuse of alcohol at any of our events. We expect record crowds and hope they will also have a record amount of fun,” Trollip said.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s own award-winning artist, Loyiso Bala, is set to perform at the Word of Faith Christian Centre on Friday night, an annual performance that will start at 7pm.

Known as the “Eastern Cape’s ultimate picnic experience”, the Uitenhage Easter Picnic is for music lovers who enjoy soulful house, Afro soul, kwaito and hip hop beats with a host of local talent which will be taking place on Saturday from 1pm.

On Monday, Vusi Nova will be performing at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton from 1pm until late.

The Easter Rock Legends Show on Friday at 19h00 at the Victoria Park Sports Ground’s club facility, Eddie Macs, from 7pm on Friday will see four live bands entertaining crowds.

And for the convenience of those who will be descending on the beachfront, the sport, arts and culture directorate has also launched 40 lockers at Hobie Beach that can be rented by beachgoers with a facility to charge cellular phones powered by solar energy.