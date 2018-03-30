Axe may fall on controversial cop promotions

More than 25 Eastern Cape policemen and women – including controversial detective Alicia Beeming – stand to lose promotions after they either downplayed or failed to disclose criminal records or charges and internal disciplinary sanctions.

This emerged after a probe into the recent promotion of 682 Eastern Cape police officials.

To date, police have identified 26 officials across the province whose promotions have been placed under review. Police management revealed that the 682 officials were promoted as part of a grade progression process. The promotions were from constable to sergeant and sergeant to warrant officer and took place over three months.

The review into the entire promotion process came after disgraced Port Elizabeth detective Beeming, 34, who was convicted of hiding her alleged lover – a wanted gang suspect – from police, was promoted last month.

Beeming’s name appeared on a final police promotion list, causing an uproar among officers and triggering an internal investigation. She was promoted from constable to sergeant.

Three weeks ago, police management issued a letter to Beeming stating that her rank had been stripped and giving her two weeks to provide reasons why her promotion should not be rescinded. At the time, the SA Police Union (Sapu) lashed out, saying they had been informed of several officials with pending criminal and internal cases being promoted .

The progressions were announced via an internal memo in February. Beeming was found criminally guilty of defeating the ends of justice in August last year. The promotions are linked to an agreement between Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and management.

According to the agreement, signed in September 2017, grade progressions of qualifying members would be implemented. This meant constables and sergeants with 11 years or more service would qualify for promotion by March 1.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said of those promoted in the province, eight were promoted from sergeant to warrant officer while 674 members were promoted from constable to sergeant .

“Members were to declare any pending departmental or criminal cases or previous criminal convictions or valid disciplinary findings in their current ranks. If they have they will be considered with due regard to the merits or seriousness of the case,” she said.

“The matter of members who deliberately failed to dec l a re pending cases or commanders who misled the process by under-signing the suitability of the members for grade progression is being looked into.”

According to police, Beeming – who has remarried and is now Alicia Kohl – failed to disclose vital information. In November 2016, Beeming pleaded guilty to internal charges and had to pay a R2 400 fine, was given a suspended sentence and transferred to the Motherwell FCS unit.

Between April 2014 and March 2015, Beeming attended meetings in which gang suspects, including her alleged lover, Hans Jordaan, were discussed.

On January 31 2015 – and while the police were already hunting for Jordaan – Beeming allegedly collected him after he had been shot and took him to hospital. Soci confirmed that Beeming had been served with a notice on March 5 informing her that her promotion was withdrawn.

“The member was granted 14 days to submit representation in this regard. The member has submitted representation which is currently under review, ” she said.

Sapu provincial spokesman Eric Jinikwe said his office had received several queries from officials regarding “questionable names” listed for promotions.

“We welcome this probe and are very glad shortcomings have been identified. We have had a lot of hard-working members concerned about this and it is great to see immediate action taken,” he said.

Jinikwe said promotions in the police were a “touchy topic” and had resulted in officials resigning after being overlooked.

“This is why, when such promotions happen, it is vital it is done by the book.” Beeming is due to be sentenced in court on April 26.