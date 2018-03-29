WATCH: ‘Take him out!’ Six crazy moments at NMB council meeting

The Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting descended into chaos on Thursday and speaker Jonathan Lawack indefinitely adjourned the special council meeting.

A motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip‚ to be tabled by the EFF‚ was set to be discussed.

A scuffle broke out when DA councillor Rano Kayser allegedly touched EFF councillor Zilindile Vena. This led to DA leader Mmusi Maimane intervening before city manager Johann Mettler also attempted to calm the councillors down.

Other councillors such as Lukhanyo Mrara also got involved in an attempt to defend their leaders.

TimesLIVE put together five moments that defined the chaotic council meeting on Thursday morning.

Here are some of the interesting moments from inside and outside chambers:

1. Chaotic scenes outside council chambers.

Chaotic scenes amid #NMBCouncilVote as supporters of opposition parties clash with police, who’ve formed a human chain to prevent protesters access to council chambers. #TrollipVote #NelsonMandelaBay 📹: @4everSiya pic.twitter.com/gHyxDw6OfT — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018

2. Scuffle between councillors inside chambers.

3. The meeting collapses. Athol Trollip refuses to shake Mongameli Bobani’s hand.

WATCH: Bobani tries to shake Trolllip's hand. 📹 @SiyamtandaCapa Official report is that the meeting has been indefinitely adjourned by Lawack. pic.twitter.com/Tbk1cwmeoN — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018

4. The crowd marching outside chambers.

Police again barring protesters. Members of ANC and UDM and EFF stand together and call for Trollip to be removed. #NMBCouncilVote #TrollipVote pic.twitter.com/yBaM2v8dHo — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018

5. Councillors shouting at each other in chambers.

Councillors ask for Pst Crompton to be removed from the chambers as he is making comments. Crompton has left. pic.twitter.com/qhIz9Reb51 — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018

6. Marlon Daniels and Rano Kayser the former MMC for Roads and Transport say there is no bad blood between them.

Daniels and Kayser the former MMC for Roads and Transport say there is no bad blood between them. #NMBCouncilVote #TrollipVote pic.twitter.com/OBS0zr9jVq — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 29, 2018