Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has spent her first night behind bars at the Johannesburg Correctional Services Centre‚ better known as Sun City.

While the Sun City resort is a popular vacation spot‚ this Sun City stay will be anything but a holiday for the 49-year-old real estate agent who could spend two years there‚ serving time for her vile tongue.

Momberg was on Wednesday handed a three-year sentence by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg. One year was suspended on condition that she is not found guilty of a similar crime within the next three years.

TimesLIVE asked the Department of Correctional Services what type of environment Momberg would be incarcerated in.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the prison had both communal and single cells.

So what are the chances that Momberg will spend the next two years in a single cell?

“Single cells are normally assigned to inmates involved in a number of activities such as studying or those with special needs. This will mean that allocation of cells is not done or determined by the crime committed‚” Nxumalo said.

Momberg will need to adjust to the prison environment where prisoners are told when to sleep and when to wake up.

“The lights are switched on at 5.30am in the morning then unlock will resume at 06.00. Inmates are then counted and served with breakfast‚” Nxumalo said.

“Once breakfast is served‚ inmates will then engage in their daily rehabilitation activities.”

For Momberg‚ this could possibly include sensitivity training which the Equality Court had ordered her to undergo.

Following the rehab activities‚ it’s lunch time in Sun City.

“Lunch is served at midday while dinner is served at 4pm. Inmates are also allowed to engage in recreational activities and one hour of physical exercise. Cells are locked at 5pm daily‚” Nxumalo said.

With meals set for specific times‚ TimesLIVE was curious on what was on the menu at Sun City.

Breakfast in Sun City could be cereal with milk and sugar or bread with margarine and a spread along with some tea or coffee.

Lunch is usually bread with margarine and a spread again‚ along with a fruit drink or soup.

Nxumalo said dinner was usually a type of meat‚ starch and two veggies. This can be downed with a cup of tea or coffee.

While the facility has harboured a variety of criminals for various crimes‚ Momberg will be the first prisoner who is there for being racist.

She was found guilty of crimen injuria after she went on a racist rant‚ hurling the k-word at black officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist her after she had been a victim of a smash-and-grab one evening.

She spewed the k-word over 48 times with her tirade being caught on camera. It soon went viral and Momberg was arrested.

Her case was first heard in the Equality Court where Momberg was ordered to pay R100‚000 fine to a policeman she had verbally abused.

– TimesLIVE