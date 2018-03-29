Two suspects arrested after high-speed car chase

One suspected car thief was tackled by a police dog and another grazed by a bullet after a car chase and shoot-out in Port Elizabeth on Thursday afternoon.

The chased started at about 1pm after four men allegedly stole a Hyundai Atos in Richmond Hill.

The car chase between police and the thieves led to a shoot-out, bringing the stolen car to a halt in Struanway, Struandale.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the Atos had been reported stolen prompting all officials in the area to be on the lookout for the car.

Police officials from the Motherwell Operational Command Centre then spotted the car, shortly before 1pm, driving in Stanford Road, Korsten.

“Attempts to signal the car with four occupants inside had failed. This resulted in a high-speed car chase into the Cleary Park area, through Bethelsdorp and then towards the New Brighton area.

“During this chase, the passenger in the back of the Atos started shooting at police. One bullet struck the K9 unit vehicle windscreen. However, fortunately it missed the police officials in the vehicle,” he said.

Police returned fire.

“By this stage, several other police officials from across the Bay had joined the pursuit.

“The driver of the Atos then lost control, colliding into a car and coming to a stop in the middle of Struanway.

“When the car came to a halt, all four suspects jumped out and fled in different directions. Police gave chase and arrested one of the suspects after a bullet grazed his head and he surrendered.

“The K9 unit managed to chase after a second suspect that led to them releasing their dog which tackled the second suspect,” he said.

Labans said neither of the arrested men were admitted to hospital for their injuries.

“Of the two arrested, neither of them were in possession of a firearm. We suspect that either it was thrown out of the vehicle during the chase or the other two who managed to escape ran off with it.”

By 3pm police were still searching for the two men who escaped.

“The car will be taken to our pound where forensics will comb the vehicle for clues in identifying the two men who fled,” he added.

The men were arrested for attempted murder of police officials and theft of a vehicle with other charges to be added at a later stage.

Both men will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.