Toll road fees go up – after Easter

The Minister of Transport‚ Blade Nzimande‚ has approved the adjustment of toll tariffs on national roads for the 2018/19 tax year. The price hike will come into effect on April 12.

The adjusted toll tariffs will also be applicable to the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project toll roads.

Sanral said the CPI adjustment will also affect the monthly toll caps applicable to the GFIP toll roads. “The monthly toll cap for compliant users of Class A2 (light) vehicles is adjusted from R250 per month to R266 per month.

Discounts for frequent users as well as qualifying local users will remain applicable.

“The adjustments are made on an annual basis to keep the toll tariffs aligned with inflation. The one percentage point VAT increase is added to the toll tariff and contributed to the upward adjustment‚” said Sanral.