Service delivery protest near Humansdorp cause huge traffic disruption

A service delivery protest with tyres being burned near Humansdorp which started at around 5am this morning blocked traffic on the N2 and R106.

While it is unclear what the protests were about, police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said SAPS were on the scene “attending to the situation”.

Kouga municipality spokeswoman Laura-leigh Randall said the road was cleared just before 11am.

“SAPS is on the scene and the municipality’s leadership is in regular contact with them.

“At this stage it is unclear what the protester’s grievances are but the N2 is open again and the traffic has started moving,” she said.

“Police have arrested a 35-year-old man during the protest action. The suspect will appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday [3 April 2018] on charges of tampering with the essential infrastructure.” Nkohli said.

He said around 100 protestors closed the N2 and another group closed the R106 in the early hours of the morning.

“We had advised motorists to steer clear of the area as we are working on trying to resolve the matter,” he said.

The R102 & N2 are currently open for traffic and motorists are advised to with caution as there are groups of protesters in some parts on the roadside.