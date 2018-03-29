Mokonyane implicated in tender deviation

Treasury officials and auditor-general Kimi Makwetu spelled out in parliament on Tuesday how the Department of Water and Sanitation went on a tender deviation spree while Nomvula Mokonyane was at the helm.

In the process, they splurged billions of rands in excessive project management and professional fees‚ leaving the department in financial distress.

The department was also riddled with leadership instability and a skills crisis‚ which had compounded its woes.