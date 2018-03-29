Faieza Desai‚ wife of Cape Town High Court Judge Siraj Desai‚ died on Thursday. It is understood she had been ill for some time.

Desai’s body was due to leave her home in University Estate later in the day for a funeral at Tennyson Road Mosque and burial at Mowbray cemetery.

On Tuesday‚ the triple murder trial of Henri van Breda‚ over which Judge Desai is presiding‚ was adjourned until May 21.

The adjournment hearing was handled by Judge Mushtaq Parker. Desai was said to be unavailable to give judgment on April 23‚ as planned‚ due to personal circumstances.