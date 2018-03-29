Intolerance under spotlight

‘Let youth voices be heard’ call made at discussion’

Conversations around race have been flawed because the behaviours of the past have not been unlearned – and students need to take the lead in this process. This was one of the messages from students during a community dialogue around race and hate speech held at Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday night.

The dialogue was led by Dr Danai Mapotsa from Wits University and Dr Nicola Jones of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, who reflected on issues of intolerance in South Africa.

One of the students, Sakhumzi Dukwe, said students should be more involved in shaping this debate.

“Our mediations have been flawed in this country,” Dukwe said. “Many things continue to rise because behaviours have never been unlearned.

“We continue perpetuating this hate, even in the academic space. In future when we’re dealing with mediations, let our students be involved and let their voices be heard. The youth in this country are the hugest stakeholder.”

Another student, Thabo Mooko, said all races needed to take part.

“How can we engage effectively if, every time we have these conversations, only black people come?” Mooko said.

“It’s a big concern. Why are we the only ones open to come and discuss our social problems, to change the world, when those who are also supposed to be in“The volved, don’t participate?”

Jones said the proposed Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill would bring another threat to open discussions.

“In my mind, this is going to be [a] tyrannical piece of legislation,” Jones said. “We’re not going to be able to say anything to anybody, and that is very unhealthy.