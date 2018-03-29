Intolerance under spotlight
‘Let youth voices be heard’ call made at discussion’
Conversations around race have been flawed because the behaviours of the past have not been unlearned – and students need to take the lead in this process. This was one of the messages from students during a community dialogue around race and hate speech held at Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday night.
The dialogue was led by Dr Danai Mapotsa from Wits University and Dr Nicola Jones of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, who reflected on issues of intolerance in South Africa.
One of the students, Sakhumzi Dukwe, said students should be more involved in shaping this debate.
“Our mediations have been flawed in this country,” Dukwe said. “Many things continue to rise because behaviours have never been unlearned.
“We continue perpetuating this hate, even in the academic space. In future when we’re dealing with mediations, let our students be involved and let their voices be heard. The youth in this country are the hugest stakeholder.”
Another student, Thabo Mooko, said all races needed to take part.
“How can we engage effectively if, every time we have these conversations, only black people come?” Mooko said.
“It’s a big concern. Why are we the only ones open to come and discuss our social problems, to change the world, when those who are also supposed to be in“The volved, don’t participate?”
Jones said the proposed Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill would bring another threat to open discussions.
“In my mind, this is going to be [a] tyrannical piece of legislation,” Jones said. “We’re not going to be able to say anything to anybody, and that is very unhealthy.
“It’s problematic because it is going to affect comedians, cartoonists, artists and the free, independent media.
“I’m all for free speech. If we incite violence we should be punished, but it’s healthy to work through the anger we have through dialogues like this one.”
Audience member Pedro Mzileni also spoke against the bill.
“We must not be policed by this bill,” he said. “We must be able to say things as they are.”
Mapotsa said the debates also had to consider structural racism.
assumption is if I get to express my individual [concerns], I can get over it individually, but it doesn’t address the [question of] structural racism and its ongoing effects.”
The Herald deputy editor Nwabisa Makunga applauded the audience for their participation.
“I’ve lived in South Africa all my life and I have never seen a period that is [as] important as the one we are in now, precisely because there are very difficult, very confrontational, but very important conversations that are being had in our country,” Makunga said.
“I take comfort in the fact that whenever South Africans meet, there is bound to be conflict, but we have the choice to decide what comes out of that conflict. I am encouraged by what has been said. “What is important is for us to continue talking and then decide what it is we feel is best for this country. We have nowhere else to go.
“This is our country and it will become what we make of it.”
The debate was the latest offering from the partnership between The Herald and the university’s Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy