Fishy Friday has people queueing

And those queues of people outside Fisherman Fresh in Port Elizabeth had been lining up all week, staff at the fish shop said yesterday.

Sharmilla van Heerden, 51, coowner of Fisherman Fresh, said the shop was always busy, with Easter and Christmas the busiest.

“Every year during the Easter season it’s packed with people demanding a variety of fish,” she said.

This year was a little different, with queues starting as early as 5am, Van Heerden said.

“It may be because there is less competition now – we have very few of us selling fish in town,” she said.