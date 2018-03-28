Water debt spikes on punitive tariff

Nelson Mandela Bay residents are drowning in debt due to the extra charges on their bills since water restrictions were imposed.

Shocking figures released by the municipality yesterday revealed that since the implementation of Part C of the water tariffs structure in June, the outstanding debt for water had risen by R272.1-million.

The total amount owed by residents and businesses for water was sitting at a staggering R746.8-million last month.

Adding to its money woes, the latest water loss figures for the city show that its strategies to cut down on wastage are not working.

Between July last year and January this year, 44.3% of the city’s water was lost through leaks and unbilled water.

The loss in monetary terms is about R26.52-million.

The municipality’s political head of budget and treasury, Retief Odendaal, said the figure was high because it included the three-month period when staff were on a go-slow due to an impasse over overtime.

He said the water loss figure would decrease.

The news comes amid a crippling drought which has seen the Bay’s dam levels drop to a combined average of about 24.79%.

The municipality is pinning its hopes on the R97-million drought-relief funding it will be receiving from the national Treasury.

It is also relying on the extra water it will be getting from the Nooitgedacht water scheme to ensure water security.

However, it emerged last week that construction work on phase three of the project is at a standstill as contractors claim they have not been paid by the national Department of Water and Sanitation, which is in charge of the project.

The department appointed the Amatola Water Board to implement the project on its behalf.