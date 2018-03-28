Three wounded in B’dorp shooting
Three people have been wounded in a shooting that has baffled police.
The injured have no known gang affiliations.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred at about 9pm on Monday, when the three men were fixing a car in Accum Street in Bethelsdorp and an unknown number of suspects approached and started firing at them.
“The 35-year-old driver sustained injuries to his forehead and left eye, a 31-year-old was shot in his back and lower arm, and the third person, 43, sustained injuries to his back and neck,” she said.