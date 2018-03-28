Teacher’s racial rant investigated
Parents claim k-word used at primary school meeting
The Department of Education has launched an investigation into a Port Elizabeth primary school teacher who allegedly launched into a racist rant and berated another teacher on stage during a parent-teacher meeting. It is claimed the teacher from Morewag Primary School in Holland Park confronted her colleague, saying she was promoting black pupils for the school’s top-performer positions.
The meeting took place on Monday last week, with a parent who witnessed the rant sending a letter of complaint to the education department a few days later.
While most parents were unable to hear what was being said or what led to the verbal attack, the parent who wrote the letter said he had been appalled.
“I witnessed a white teacher shouting in front of parents at a so-called coloured teacher, saying: ‘Why are you promoting k***** children to be top achievers?’
“I was shocked and traumatised to hear these words from an educator in this day and age of our young democracy,” the parent wrote.
He said he was disappointed that black children were still exposed to discrimination at school.
Another parent who phoned The Herald to express his anger said he had been shocked to see a teacher treat someone with such disrespect.
The father, who asked not to be named, has a daughter in Grade 3.
He said: “The white teacher was shouting in a very inappropriate way. I was lip-reading what she was saying as I could not hear everything.
“I could see her pointing at a group of non-white pupils and saying something about them. She was very aggressive.
“Lots of parents were talking about what happened on stage after the meeting.”
The father said he had considered approaching the school but was in two minds as he did not want his daughter to be discriminated against.
A mother, who has two children at the school, said she did not attend the meeting but was not surprised.
She said many wrongdoings at the school were swept under the carpet.
“There are so many things going on at this school and nothing gets done.
“The department is not doing anything about it either and when we do approach the principal about issues we have, we are told they will be dealt with but they are just dismissed.
“A similar thing transpired in my daughter’s class a while ago where race was involved. It is not right that a teacher can call a child the k-word and nothing happens.
“This is a good school but I think there are a few teachers who take it upon themselves to use derogatory language to bring our children down,” she said.
Attempts by The Herald – including a visit to the school yesterday – to speak to the teachers in question were unsuccessful, with the deputy principal refusing to allow them to be spoken to. The school would also not divulge their names.
The Department of Education confirmed on Monday that it had received the letter of complaint and said it would be acting on it.
Spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said an investigation would be launched.
“We are aware of the case and as a department we condemn [all] racial acts.
“If a matter of this nature emerges it means someone’s constitutional right is being violated,” he said.
“We want to promote social cohesion within our schools. As soon as an investigation has been started, we are going to make sure this kind of issue is dealt with.”
Deputy headmaster Hamish Underwood said he was instructed by the school’s education development officer (EDO), Nzwaki Mtulu, not to comment as the matter “needs to be cleared up”.
Underwood, who was present at the parents’ meeting, said he had been unaware of any incident on the evening but it had since been brought to his attention.
“We are aware of an incident at Monday night’s parents meeting but at this stage we are not going to comment.”
Underwood said Mtulu was also present at the meeting but nothing had been reported to her on the evening.
School governing body member Romeo Hawkins said a meeting was held with the new SGB committee on Monday this week to discuss the incident. However, he did not want to comment further.
“We do not condone racism [at our school] and our school has been multiracial for [many years],” Hawkins said.
“We do not have any comment because it was not brought to our attention to investigate by any of the parents.”
He said news of the incident came as a surprise to the SGB.
“The first we heard of it was when [Underwood was asked for comment] so we have contacted the EDO and if there needs to be an investigation, the [SGB] will answer to this.
“We don’t know who the parents are who are complaining so we don’t know [all] the facts,” Hawkins said.
“My child, being a person of colour, started at this school 23 years ago and she has never experienced any form of racism. I have been involved at the school since then and I know she has never been victimised,” Hawkins said.
Underwood said he was to have a meeting with Mtulu yesterday.