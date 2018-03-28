Teacher’s racial rant investigated

Parents claim k-word used at primary school meeting

The Department of Education has launched an investigation into a Port Elizabeth primary school teacher who allegedly launched into a racist rant and berated another teacher on stage during a parent-teacher meeting. It is claimed the teacher from Morewag Primary School in Holland Park confronted her colleague, saying she was promoting black pupils for the school’s top-performer positions.

The meeting took place on Monday last week, with a parent who witnessed the rant sending a letter of complaint to the education department a few days later.

While most parents were unable to hear what was being said or what led to the verbal attack, the parent who wrote the letter said he had been appalled.

“I witnessed a white teacher shouting in front of parents at a so-called coloured teacher, saying: ‘Why are you promoting k***** children to be top achievers?’

“I was shocked and traumatised to hear these words from an educator in this day and age of our young democracy,” the parent wrote.

He said he was disappointed that black children were still exposed to discrimination at school.

Another parent who phoned The Herald to express his anger said he had been shocked to see a teacher treat someone with such disrespect.

The father, who asked not to be named, has a daughter in Grade 3.

He said: “The white teacher was shouting in a very inappropriate way. I was lip-reading what she was saying as I could not hear everything.

“I could see her pointing at a group of non-white pupils and saying something about them. She was very aggressive.

“Lots of parents were talking about what happened on stage after the meeting.”

The father said he had considered approaching the school but was in two minds as he did not want his daughter to be discriminated against.

A mother, who has two children at the school, said she did not attend the meeting but was not surprised.

She said many wrongdoings at the school were swept under the carpet.

“There are so many things going on at this school and nothing gets done.

“The department is not doing anything about it either and when we do approach the principal about issues we have, we are told they will be dealt with but they are just dismissed.

“A similar thing transpired in my daughter’s class a while ago where race was involved. It is not right that a teacher can call a child the k-word and nothing happens.

“This is a good school but I think there are a few teachers who take it upon themselves to use derogatory language to bring our children down,” she said.