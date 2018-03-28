Rugby player awaits rape charge decision
A decision whether or not to prosecute the U21 Blues Bulls rugby player accused of two counts of rape will be made in May.
The 19-year-old former Grey High School pupil, who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded, appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
Flanked by family and other supporters, the rugby player had his case postponed following a request from the state.
This, as a decision must be made by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) whether or not to continue with the matter.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Tsepo Ndwalaza said it was up to the DPP to decide on the merits of the matter and whether to continue with the case.
“It is for the DPP to decide whether to prosecute, whether to go ahead [with the case] or not,” he said.
The man faces two charges of rape and one of robbery.
He was granted R10 000 bail last month after being arrested at the Kabega Park police station on December 28.
It is alleged he assaulted an 18-year-old woman after he fetched her from her home in KwaMagxaki and took her to a flat in Central.
It is further alleged that while at the flat the woman consumed alcohol and smoked dagga.
After the pair left the flat, they stopped at McDonalds in Newton Park before the man took the woman home. It was then that the alleged attack took place. Magistrate Leon van Vuuren postponed the matter to May for further investigation and for the DPP’s decision.
The player will appear again in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on May 10.