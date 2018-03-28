PE conference centre launches ‘virtual office’ for start-ups, entrepreneurs

New B and E Works space is affordable to rent and comes with many business benefits

From humble beginnings as a waitress, Melissa Palmer began working as a receptionist at the Home & Décor Expo Centre on September 27 2007. Eleven years later, that job has led to her owning the B and E Conference Centre in Port Elizabeth.

The business is four years old this year, and there is much to celebrate. Four successful years in business, with a long-term clientele along with many new clients, is a fantastic achievement. On top of that, in July last year Palmer was joined by Natasha Carmody, who became her much-needed and highly valued business partner.

Carmody’s expertise in human resources and marketing has brought value to the business already. Since she started in her new position, the business has seen much growth.

Plans for this year include improvements and internal upgrades to the venues and conference centre, as well as exciting new ventures – on March 27, B and E Conference Centre hosted the official launch of B and E Works, among other celebrations.

B and E Works is a vibrant new space with a virtual-office concept. It gives start-ups and developing entrepreneurs access to conveniently located office space at an affordable rate – accessibility and convenience are the core values of the B and E Conference Centre, after all.

There are no high set-up costs, nor do clients need to sign long-term lease agreements to access this service, which includes administrative support. For a start-up business, these are highly appealing benefits.

The packages on offer vary from the “Road Works” option – aimed at entrepreneurs who work on the road – to “The Whole Works”, a functionally furnished private office.

Services include printing, telephones, filing, and a collection and delivery point, to name a few, as well as strong Wi-Fi (and strong coffee). Some packages also include a direct telephone number allocated to a client’s business, which is then answered in the client’s company name by a receptionist.

There is also a coffee shop, and clients who rent space month to month have access to meeting rooms as part of their package.

The focus of B and E Works is on entrepreneurial development and growth, which complements the need for skills development and training in South Africa, and all of these benefits come together to create a convenient, all-included office space for entrepreneurs and other businesses.

The conference centre itself is well known in Port Elizabeth and provides a platform for training interventions and learnerships.

Plans include a training kitchen, a training computer lab, hosting small weddings and events, and growing the current catering service.

Palmer and Carmody’s next big dream is to expand their business to East London and other parts of the country.

This article was paid for by B and E Conference Centre.