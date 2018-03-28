Passengers killed, some trapped in Ngcobo bus accident

A number of people have been killed in an accident while some are still trapped inside a bus near Ngcobo.

The bus involved in an accident this morning was not on fire, according to health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo.

Earlier, the department said the bus was on fire.

“I spoke directly to one of the passengers on the scene – no fire,” he said.

Kupelo said there were a number of deaths and some passengers were still trapped inside the bus by 11am.

He said the bus was a 60-seater and was fully loaded when the accident happened.