PA to back Trollip

Mayor could escape axe in exchange for deputy position and roads portfolio

The deputy mayor position and mayoral committee member in charge of roads and transport – that is what the DA agreed to hand over to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in exchange for its one vote in the council to keep Athol Trollip on as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

This is according to PA president Gayton McKenzie, who said last night they had clinched the deal with the DA.

However, Trollip said there was no formal agreement in place and he would thus not comment until he had spoken directly to McKenzie about his decision.

“Until there is a formal agreement, I will not be commenting on anything that is being discussed behind closed doors,” he said.

“I have not spoken to Gayton McKenzie today [yesterday].

“Until I’ve spoken to him and found out what his actual position is, I’m not going to be making any comments.

“When I’ve spoken to him and we have discussed it as party leaders, I will make a comment.”

With the PA’s one seat, the DA and coalition partners ACDP and COPE, which have a combined 59 seats, will now have 60 votes in the council.

There are a total of 120 seats in the council.

In the event of a tie, the council rules allow the speaker, who is a DA councillor, to have a casting vote to sway the outcome.

This applies to motions and other agenda items that do not relate to finances.

However, when passing budgets or bylaws, a 61-member majority is required.

The other political parties’ seats are split as follows: the ANC 50, EFF six, UDM two and the AIC and United Front one seat each.

The PA’s decision about which way to vote in tomorrow’s council meeting comes after weeks of horse-trading between all parties, as opposition parties have been gunning to see Trollip axed.

EFF leader Julius Malema’s comments that the party wanted to punish the DA for its stance on land expropriation without compensation bolstered the opposition parties, who thought they would see Trollip unseated.

But McKenzie explained in his open letter to the ANC, his former political home, that he was “disappointed with the crude display of racism” that had accompanied the no-confidence motion, particularly Malema’s comments that they were “cutting the throat of the whiteness” of the DA by going after Trollip.

“This does not sit well in a country with so many political murders and such a painful history,” McKenzie wrote.

“I am, of course, not surprised by such utterances from the EFF, which has proven itself willing to do just about everything for media headlines and political survival.

“My shock and utter disappointment has been compounded by the complete silence of the leaders of the ANC in the face of all this naked racism – your silence comes from your thirst for power in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“You dare not speak up because Malema will turn on you again and allow Trollip to stay.

“You have been cowed into submission by the dangerous yapping of this demagogue who is taking this country down a dangerous path.”