Parliament also to compel Zuma’s son to appear at state capture inquiry

Summonses are to be issued by parliament for former South African Airways (SAA) chairwoman Dudu Myeni‚ former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, and three Gupta brothers to appear before the state capture inquiry being conducted by the portfolio committee on public enterprises.

The decision to issue summonses was taken by the committee at a closed meeting yesterday following the repeated failure of these individuals to appear before the inquiry on the basis of invitations.

A statement issued by the committee noted with “deep concern the threats received by [a] phone call on the weekend by the chairperson of the inquiry‚ Ms Zukiswa Rantho”.

“The committee agreed that the matter must be reported to law enforcement agencies so a security threat analysis can be done and proper action can be taken.

“The committee also believes the matter should be reported to the speaker of parliament.”

The committee decided to accept affidavits from individuals who wished to make submissions to the inquiry until April 13.

The committee is planning to finalise its first report in May, with the final draft being tabled in parliament in mid-June.

Myeni has‚ so far‚ failed to submit a medical certificate to support her claim that she cannot appear before the committee as she is “not in fit and full capacity”.

She gave a written submission that she thought would be sufficient but this was rejected by the committee‚ which wants to interrogate her on allegations that she played a role in the suspension of three Eskom executives in March 2015‚ including former chief executive Tshediso Matona.

This intervention‚ according to the testimony of former Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi‚ took place at the Durban residence of Jacob Zuma.

In a letter to Rantho earlier this month‚ Myeni accused the committee of a lack of sympathy and support and insensitivity to her rights as a citizen “in terms of being afforded an opportunity to recover in dignity”. It seemed‚ she said‚ that she was being stripped of her rights.