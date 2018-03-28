More IPTS agreements signed
With the IPTS route set to expand, two taxi associations have agreed to sit down with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to negotiate how to get buses operating in and around Njoli Square.
Roads and transport political head Rano Kayser said the Port Elizabeth District Taxi Association (PEDITA) and Western Suburb Taxi Association (WESTA) signed a memorandum of agreement with the municipality yesterday.
“We are resolute in implementing the transport system in line with the national transport act,” he said.
Kayser said the municipality had spent the last 19 months in intense negotiations with taxi associations.
It had already signed up four associations for the Cleary Park route – the Northern Areas Taxi Operators’ Association (Natoa), Algoa Taxi Association (ATA), Eastcape Taxi Association and Norwich Taxi Association.
Kayser said with the Cleary Park route launched on Monday, his focus would now turn to Njoli Square.
“The signing of this [PEDITA and WESTA] memorandum is another milestone reached by this administration,” he said.
“We are resolute that the primary benefactors of this IPTS project should be the taxi operators.”
PEDITA chairman Mlungiseleli Mlanjana said the association had not made any demands yet.
“We’ll look at [demands] which, for instance, are that people have to be compensated in a proper manner,” he said.
WESTA chairman Sondele Ncalu said the association had signed the memorandum once all questions from its members were answered.
Asked if announcing plans for the Njoli IPTS route was not premature, considering the burning of tyres and blocking of Stanford Road, Kayser said no.
He said both taxi associations which operated on the route, Natoa and ATA, had distanced themselves from what happened on Monday.
“If we look at what happened, it was about 20 drivers who we know as sweepers and many don’t have a rank,” Kayser said.
“The buses are running and they are operating now.
“This is an indication that the associations and their members are cooperating in terms of rolling out the integrated system.”
Meanwhile, The Herald met taxi drivers from Cleary Park who said that following the IPTS launch, some of their colleagues were now unemployed.
Luciano Ruiters, 30, a taxi driver for 12 years, said after the owner of his taxi dropped the vehicle at the IPTS bus depot he could no longer earn an income.
“The owner didn’t tell me anything other than call me and tell me to drive the taxi to the depot,” he said.
“It’s Easter this weekend and I don’t even have money to buy pickled fish.”
David Ruiters, 59, said he was waiting for the municipality’s plan for senior taxi drivers. “I’ve been driving taxis for 40 years and now we’re being sidelined and labelled troublemakers,” he said.
A caption in yesterday’s Herald to go along with the article on the IPTS bus launch said a bus had broken down.
But Kayser said the taxi strikers threw objects under the bus, which caused damage and unplugged an electrical cable.
“For the safety of passengers, the bus could not stop in Windvogel or close to Gelvandale Schaefer as police closed off the road. The bus is fully operational with no mechanical faults,” the message read.
