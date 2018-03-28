More IPTS agreements signed

With the IPTS route set to expand, two taxi associations have agreed to sit down with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to negotiate how to get buses operating in and around Njoli Square.

Roads and transport political head Rano Kayser said the Port Elizabeth District Taxi Association (PEDITA) and Western Suburb Taxi Association (WESTA) signed a memorandum of agreement with the municipality yesterday.

“We are resolute in implementing the transport system in line with the national transport act,” he said.

Kayser said the municipality had spent the last 19 months in intense negotiations with taxi associations.

It had already signed up four associations for the Cleary Park route – the Northern Areas Taxi Operators’ Association (Natoa), Algoa Taxi Association (ATA), Eastcape Taxi Association and Norwich Taxi Association.

Kayser said with the Cleary Park route launched on Monday, his focus would now turn to Njoli Square.

“The signing of this [PEDITA and WESTA] memorandum is another milestone reached by this administration,” he said.

“We are resolute that the primary benefactors of this IPTS project should be the taxi operators.”

PEDITA chairman Mlungiseleli Mlanjana said the association had not made any demands yet.

“We’ll look at [demands] which, for instance, are that people have to be compensated in a proper manner,” he said.

WESTA chairman Sondele Ncalu said the association had signed the memorandum once all questions from its members were answered.

Asked if announcing plans for the Njoli IPTS route was not premature, considering the burning of tyres and blocking of Stanford Road, Kayser said no.