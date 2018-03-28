Bus company Vaal Maseru has sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the passengers who died when their bus was involved in a horrific accident between Ngcobo and Elliot on Wednesday morning.

Ten passengers including three children died when the bus they were travelling in overturned in Satan’s Neck.

Jaco van den Berg of Vaal Maseru said their thoughts were with the families of the deceased‚ “during this difficult time”.

He said a delegation from the company was travelling to the Eastern Cape. “We have been informed that there are people who unfortunately lost their lives during the accident‚” he said.

Van den Berg said there did not have the details about what caused the accident.

“At this stage I cannot comment on what really happened. We are still waiting to receive a detailed report‚ but from what I have heard it is a very serious accident and lives have been lost‚” he said.

He said the incident was very unfortunate and that the company was in a process of engaging with family members of all those involved.

Van den Berg said the company would do all it could to help the families of the deceased.

Department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the death toll was now at 11.

“Three patients are being freed using jaws of life‚” he said.

He said emergency personnel would use a tow truck to move the wreckage‚ “and look for more survivors or bodies under the bus”‚ he said.

