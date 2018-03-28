AFU seizes church assets worth millions. Read more here: https://t.co/HIOd42bGsp pic.twitter.com/TUK7boQIjO — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 28, 2018

Assets including a house, high-end vehicles and a variety of other valuables owned by a church are currently being seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit, which alleges they were bought with funds meant for the beleaguered IPTS bus system.

This follows a High Court order granted to the AFU to preserve the property, valued at R1.3-million, and the other items valued at nearly R6-million.

The order revealed an intricate web of how money was transferred between bank accounts belonging to Andrea Wessels’ company Zeranza 299 and the Peculiar People’s Church in Uitenhage, which is run by Pastor Victor Bassey.

The National Prosecuting Authority believes Wessels used the church to deposit the ill-gotten funds and move the money among church accounts, and then withdraw it or used it to buy luxury goods.

According to the NPA Wessels and her co-accused Nadia Gerwel, the former assistant director in the finance department of the municipality, were members of the church and managed its finances. Wessels joined the church during the second half of 2011.

Wessels, Gerwel and their co-accused – former EP Rugby president Cheeky Watson, former director of Laphum’ilanga Transport Services Mandisi Mkasa, and former Access Facilities and Leisure Management chief executive Stephan Pretorius – face charges of fraud and money laundering relating to the IPTS.