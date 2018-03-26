Latest:
News 

U’hage residents apprehend man after business robbery

Odette Parfitt 0 Comment

Uitenhage residents detained a man suspected of a business robbery on Saturday until the police arrived.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said officers were patrolling when they noticed a commotion outside a business in Caledon Street at 9.10pm.

“Community members informed the officers that the suspect – whom they had apprehended – was allegedly involved in a business robbery a few minutes earlier.

“Police arrested the suspect and confiscated a toy gun that was found in his possession.”

Later, police arrested three more men. The robbers stole cigarettes, a cellphone and cooldrinks.

The four suspects, aged between 18 and 39, are expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

You May Also Like

Bringing IT to the community

admin 0

Plan for taxman to collect varsity loans

Azizzar Mosupi 1

Malema’s remarks a danger – editors

TimesLIVE 0

Leave a Reply