U’hage residents apprehend man after business robbery
Uitenhage residents detained a man suspected of a business robbery on Saturday until the police arrived.
Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said officers were patrolling when they noticed a commotion outside a business in Caledon Street at 9.10pm.
“Community members informed the officers that the suspect – whom they had apprehended – was allegedly involved in a business robbery a few minutes earlier.
“Police arrested the suspect and confiscated a toy gun that was found in his possession.”
Later, police arrested three more men. The robbers stole cigarettes, a cellphone and cooldrinks.
The four suspects, aged between 18 and 39, are expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.