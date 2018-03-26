Suspect arrested in Hankey farm attack

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman at a farm outside Hankey.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was arrested on charges of house robbery, attempted murder, rape, pointing of firearm, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft and abduction on Sunday evening.

“More charges could be added,“ Naidu said on Monday morning.

On Sunday Captain Gerda Swart said the [attacker] gained entry to the house after firing several shots through a glass door [at the house]. “The woman was shot in the lower body while trying to protect her three young children, who were not harmed physically. Her husband was not home at the time.

“The suspect took the woman in her vehicle to an ATM in town to withdraw cash. “While the suspect was busy withdrawing cash, the woman managed to drive off in her car to a farm in the area, [where she] alerted the police,” Swart said. The man had not taken anything at the house, but withdrew an undisclosed sum of money.

The suspect will appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the team for their commitment and dedication in effecting the arrest.

“The detective team worked tirelessly following up information which led to the arrest. I am satisfied with the swift arrest because it is what is expected by the communities we serve and it will also send a strong message to would-be gender based criminals that we mean business and that we will bring to book those who choose to attack women and children,” Lebok said.