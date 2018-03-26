Former president Jacob Zuma has been formally served with a summons to appear in court on corruption charges on April 6.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed to TimesLIVE that the summons was served on Monday.

The state and defence agreed on the April 6 date following a meeting held last week. Ironically‚ that date marks the nine-year anniversary of then acting National Prosecuting Authority head Mokotedi Mpshe’s decision to drop the case against Zuma‚ who was ANC president at the time.

Mpshe’s decision was found to be unlawful and irrational by both the North Gauteng High Court and the Appeal Court – paving the way for prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams to find that the case should go ahead.

Zuma and French arms company Thint have both been served with a summons to appear at the Durban High Court‚ and will therefore not be required to apply for bail. They were both summonsed to appear in court when they were both first charged with corruption‚ relating to the company’s alleged R500‚000 bribe deal with Zuma – in which he was paid to protect Thint from any possible arms deal investigations.

The state believes that money was to be used to pay for Zuma’s Nkandla renovations.

Summons is issued against an accused when the state does not believe they are a flight risk‚ and therefore do not need to put bail conditions in place to ensure their presence in court. Zuma will not be required to hand in his passport.

Zuma and Thint’s court hearing is expected to be quick‚ with the case likely to be postponed for some time. This will be to allow Zuma’s lawyers to challenge Abrahams’ decision to revive the case against him in court.

Zuma’s lawyer‚ Michael Hulley‚ confirmed receipt of the summons.