Scholarships awarded to 25 students

Excellence, hard work and talent were rewarded at the Nelson Mandela University when 25 students were announced as the recipients of a Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship.

The students, studying at one of the university’s seven faculties, were each awarded a R96 000-a-year scholarship on Friday.

This was based on their excellent academic achievements at their respective high schools.

The scholarships, awarded during a function at the North Campus Conference Centre, is renewable for each year of the scholars’ undergraduate studies, provided they maintain the levels of high academic achievement.

The sought-after scholarship was introduced in 2009 with a view to attracting talented students from a diversity of schools across the country.

NMU vice-chancellor Sibongile Muthwa said the scholarship was just one of the many ways in which the university recognised and awarded top academic performance.

“I wish to congratulate you all and to acknowledge the principals of the schools from which the students come because, without your hard work, we would not be able to do our work,” she said. “We therefore honour you.” The scholars underwent a rigorous selection process and were chosen from 245 applicants.