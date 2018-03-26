Scholarships awarded to 25 students
Excellence, hard work and talent were rewarded at the Nelson Mandela University when 25 students were announced as the recipients of a Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship.
The students, studying at one of the university’s seven faculties, were each awarded a R96 000-a-year scholarship on Friday.
This was based on their excellent academic achievements at their respective high schools.
The scholarships, awarded during a function at the North Campus Conference Centre, is renewable for each year of the scholars’ undergraduate studies, provided they maintain the levels of high academic achievement.
The sought-after scholarship was introduced in 2009 with a view to attracting talented students from a diversity of schools across the country.
NMU vice-chancellor Sibongile Muthwa said the scholarship was just one of the many ways in which the university recognised and awarded top academic performance.
“I wish to congratulate you all and to acknowledge the principals of the schools from which the students come because, without your hard work, we would not be able to do our work,” she said. “We therefore honour you.” The scholars underwent a rigorous selection process and were chosen from 245 applicants.
“Students around the globe have historically boldly taken up and pushed for social justice and change to bring about a more humane and just world, fighting for what is right,” Muthwa said.
“The recent student protests in our country need to be seen in this wider sociopolitical context – it is not something that is unique to South Africa.”
Scholarship recipient Olona Maliwa said he was extremely grateful for the opportunity.
“Growing up in a less privileged community has not only offered me financial and academic challenges, but has also helped me realise the value of education,” he said.
“I share the understanding that education is the most transcendent gift one can be given and allows us to have a foot in the door of the future. “It is one gift that nobody could take from you.” Maliwa said when he had received the call confirming he was being offered a scholarship, he realised he was en route to realising his dream.
“Now it’s not just a dream and for that I’m grateful to the committee,” he said.
“I hope you will continue to play such vital roles in the empowerment of students.”
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.